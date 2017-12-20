Audi owners can now enjoy Amazon music services via in-car infotainment





Amazon Music services now integrated with Audi

Owners of 2017 and 2018 model year Audis will find a new feature embedded in their car's infotainment system and the Audi MMI connect smartphone app. On Tuesday, the brand announced Amazon's music services are now accessible, providing millions of songs in Audi cars for the right owners.

Both Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Prime Music will function with the new integration, which is available in the 2017 and 2018 A3, A4, A4 allroad, Q7, R8, and TT, as well as the 2018 Q5 and A5. Other vehicles will not support the services, at least not yet. The streaming services will work right from the car, or drivers can access the newly integrated system via Audi's MMI app for a more seamless experience.

Amazon Prime members will have access to the typical list of content provided with the subscription, but Music Unlimited members can access the on-demand, full catalog streaming service. It includes tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists. Owners who don't subscribe to either streaming service, fear not. The integration will also allow drivers to access music purchased via Amazon to play their libraries. All it takes is a simple in-car wi-fi connection and Amazon's music services await.

Streaming partnerships aren't uncommon for auto brands, but Tesla hinted this past June that it's exploring its own streaming music service. The goal, according to Tesla, would be to house an "exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose." It would also give Tesla that much more control over the user interface; the service would not cost extra. Such a service hasn't made it to market just yet, however.