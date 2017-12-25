The BMW E30 M3 pickup truck is not an ideal Christmas tree hauler

Follow Jeff Add to circle



When it was getting late in the season, we're sure some of you out there were yet to pick up a Christmas tree. BMW understands this problem, and it tried to come up with a little solution as shown in this video.

This one, unfortunately, proves that a BMW may in fact not be the right vehicle to hurry up and bring that tree home. Especially if that vehicle happens to be the one-off BMW E30 pickup truck.

Back in 1986, the folks in the Motorsport division of BMW decided they wanted a parts hauler. Starting with a 3-Series Convertible, the cutting wheels were brought out and the rear of this 2-door was converted into a truck bed. The reasoning behind going with the convertible is that the chassis was already braced for additional stiffness due to the convertible roof. Once transformed, the BMW E30 truck (or ute is probably more accurate) was put to work for the next 26 years.

Eventually, it even received an engine upgrade from an E30 M3. That means the lightened 3-Series was now battling around parts with a mill making 200 horsepower and nearly 180 pound-feet of torque. That would be more than enough to have loads of fun in this M3-converted truck.

Unfortunately, that's exactly why it shouldn't be used to bring home a Christmas tree. You'll be too heavy on the throttle. Slide too deeply through the corners. Run too quickly toward your destination. And you'll arrive with a tree that even Charlie Brown himself would turn down.