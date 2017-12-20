2019 Acura RDX teased ahead of Detroit debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Acura RDX prototype debuting at 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Acura is putting the final touches on its redesigned RDX, and we’ll get a preview of the third-generation crossover in the form of a prototype on display at next month’s 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

There isn’t much in the way of details but from a teaser we can already see that the third-generation RDX will benefit from a bigger styling departure to the lines of the second-generation model than it did with its own predecessor.

The front will almost certainly wear the new Acura face which is characterized by an angular, 3-dimentional grille with a prominent Acura “A” logo in the center. It also looks like the designers have given the vehicle a more muscular form as indicated by the flared wheel arches.

Acura describes the changes made as the most extensive of any vehicle launched by the brand in the past decade. Perhaps the reason for this is that the vehicle has been fully designed and developed by a team in the United States, whereas previous generations were designed in Acura’s home market of Japan.

Acura Precision Concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

The arrival of the redesigned RDX is significant for Acura as the crossover will be the first model fully developed under the principles of Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance motto. So far we’ve only seen the principles applied to updates of existing models. Expect the redesigned RDX to adhere much more closely to the lines of the imposing Precision concept from the 2016 Detroit auto show than any other Acura to date.

The redesigned RDX will also be the first model to ride on a new Acura-exclusive platform, and thankfully it won’t be plagued by an interior that looks like it’s been lifted straight out of a Honda. Acura says great effort has been spent on developing a new, uniquely Acura design for the cabin, as well as a new user interface and operating system. Acura’s Precision Cockpit concept from the 2016 Los Angeles auto show hints at what’s to come.

As a reminder, the RDX on display in Detroit will be a prototype. The production version is expected later in 2018, as a 2019 model. It will have a lot of competition in the small crossover segment as the BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 have just been redesigned, and a redesigned Infiniti QX50 is also coming for 2019.

The North American International Auto Show gets underway on January 14. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.