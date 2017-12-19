Italian firm Lazzarini Design shows retro flying car concept





Most flying car concepts we've seen don't bear much resemblance to the traditional automobile. Instead, they forge a path forward with futuristic design and new ideas. Italian firm Lazzarini Design has bucked the trend with its conceptual flying car based on a 1920s Italian luxury vehicle.

The design studio used the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8—a short-lived Italian luxury car from the 1920s—as inspiration for the classy, yet futuristic flying car. The proportions and round edges look very space-age, as one would have imagined a flying car in the early to mid-20th century. Although it has no production intentions, per the firm, the flying car seats two passengers, measures about 177 inches across, and features four jet engines mounted to a carbon-fiber body. There are no electric motors here; the flying car actually would actually run like a hover car. If it did run, it could fly at speeds up to 342 mph, the firm says.

1924 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Carrosserie Worblaufen Enlarge Photo

Thus far, the closest thing to a real flying car that we've seen has been VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) machines. Electric motors provide the lift required to take off in a helicopter-like fashion and negate the need for a runway. Thus, none of today's flying car or VTOL concepts look nearly as stunning as Lazzarini Design's vision. If the human race ever does perfect the notion of a flying car, we certainly hope designers do their part to create eye-catching machines like we see here.

We think there's promise. An Australian entrepreneur already has plans to race flying cars in the coming years.