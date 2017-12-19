2018 Volkswagen Touareg, 2019 Jeep Cherokee, Saleen S7 LM: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



An example of Volkswagen’s next-generation Touareg devoid of any camouflage gear has been spotted. The vehicle is set for a debut next April but sadly we’re unlikely to see it in the United States as VW is focused on the locally made Atlas here.

Jeep has given us an early look at its updated Cherokee which is set for a debut next month. The vehicle takes on a more conservative look as well as more efficient powertrain options.

Saleen’s S7 supercar went out of production in 2009 but the Californian company is building seven more examples with output pumped up to 1,300 horsepower. The announcement comes as Saleen prepares the launch of the new S1 sports car and kicks off a transformation into a mainstream brand for high-performance and luxury cars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

2019 Jeep Cherokee first look

Saleen S7 LM revealed with 1,300 horsepower, $1M price tag

2018 Nissan GT-R review

BMW Group delivers over 100,000 electrified cars in 2017

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid first drive review

Toyota to remain in World Endurance Championship, Le Mans

2018 Toyota Camry review

2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 can shoot flames from its exhaust

Weltmeister EX5: first electric car from $1 billion Chinese company you've never heard of