BMW’s benchmark sport sedan, the M3, will soon come in for a redesign. A prototype for the next-generation model been spotted again, revealing a number of clues.

Referred to internally as the G80, the new M3 will sport a much wider track compared to the latest 3-Series, from which it is derived. We can also see that the brake discs and calipers are very large, and at the rear of the car sit a signature set of quad-exhaust tips. We can also see the oversized, vertical-kidney grille from the latest 4-Series (and next M4), which should help set the M3 apart from the rest of the 3-Series range.

The debut of the new M3 and M4 will take place in September. We will likely see the cars reach showrooms early the following year as 2021 models.

Under the hood of both cars will be the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 code-named the S58 that debuted in the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M. The engine will deliver 473 horsepower in the regular M3 and M4 and 503 hp in Competition grade. The Competition models will also have up to 479 pound-feet of torque.

2021 BMW M3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In an interesting move, the regular M3 and M4 will come exclusively with a 6-speed manual while the M3 Competition and M4 Competition will come exclusively with an 8-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive will be standard on both but all-wheel drive will be made available on the Competition models at a later date.

The AWD system will be the rear-biased M xDrive configuration that debuted in the latest M5. It has a function that allows the driver to select a rear-wheel-drive mode at the push of a button. Despite the fitting of AWD, we hear the new M3 will still be lighter than the outgoing model, by as much as 140 pounds.

Teaser for BMW M3 debuting in September 2020

Further down the track expect a repeat of the hardcore M3 CS.

The M3 for decades has been the go-to option for the sharpest sport sedans and coupes on the market, though AMG and Cadillac’s respective C63 and ATS-V models have outshone their Munich rival in recent years. It’s a situation we’re sure the M division will want to rectify with its newest M3.