Ford F-150 traces its pickup truck roots all the way to 1917





The Ford F-150 is arguably one of the most iconic vehicles ever. Although the F-150 name arrived in 1975, the pickup traces its root to 1917 when Ford produced its very first pickup truck. From that day forward, the Ford pickup transformed how Americans looked at the automobile.

We go back in time to 1917 with a new video from Donut Media, when Ford produced the Model TT. The vehicle was a cargo-focused version of the Model T with a bed to haul, well, cargo. Nine years later, the Model AA built upon the Model TT's core competencies with a steel frame and steel wheels, rather than the wooden ones found on the Model TT. This was an important point in automobile history. The automobile itself was just becoming a new way of transportation, but the Model AA really began to show Americans, specifically farmers and other businesses, that the ability to personally haul cargo provided many benefits.

Following World War II, Ford returned to automobile production and introduced the F1, the closest modern-day cousin to the F-150 as we know it. It featured a typical pickup truck design with a covered cab and a bed made of stronger materials. The F1 became the F100 at the end of the 1950s as the truck became more of a suitable lifestyle vehicle than just a cargo hauler. And in 1959, Ford crowned the F100 with a hallmark pickup attribute: four-wheel drive.

Then, in 1975, the F-150 arrived due to EPA regulations and new requirements. But 1980 saw the F-100's discontinuation to focus solely on making the F-150 Ford's bread and butter pickup. The F-150 would go on to spawn iconic variants like the King Ranch, Lightning, and the Raptor.

The truck remains Ford's shining star to this day. The brand sells two F-150s every single minute on average. By the time you finish watching the video above, six F-150s will have found new homes.