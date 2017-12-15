Toyota GR Super Sport, Nissan Terra, Faraday Future troubles: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Faraday Future FF 91

Toyota is out to demonstrate the technology transfer possibilities between its motorsport and production divisions with a supercar concept. Called the GR Super Sport, the new concept will make its debut in January at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon tuning fest.

The first photos of Nissan’s new body-on-frame SUV, the Terra, have hit the web. Though not confirmed yet for sale in the United States, the mid-size model would make a great replacement for the Xterra.

Faraday Future, which is promising an electric car with over 1,000 horsepower, looks to be in serious trouble. The company has been shedding a number of senior staff in recent months and this week we learned that its main backer has been put on a debt blacklist for failing to repay creditors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

