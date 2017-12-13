Watch an Apollo Intensa Emozione do burnouts on the streets of Hong Kong





Apollo's utterly mad supercar, the Intensa Emozione, was recently filmed on the streets of Hong Kong where the driver decided a few quick burnouts were in order. It's also one of the few times we've heard the supercar running, and the closest we've gotten to hear the throttle mashed to the floor.

And stomping the throttle reveals a rip-snorting pitch fit for cars only like the Intensa Emozione, or IE for short. The supercar's sound comes from a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V-12 with an output limited to 780 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. The figures are more than enough to pull off the handful of burnouts in the video. When the supercar isn't tasked with performing smoke shows, it can sprint to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 208 mph.

Apollo engineered the IE as a lightweight supercar meant to throw down at the track without impairing driving and vehicle connection. Despite the simple goal, the IE is anything but simple. Each crease and fin directs airflow appropriately and builds up to 2,970 pounds of downforce. Engineers constructed the car's tub and the front and rear subframes with carbon fiber. Said subframes attach to a push-rod suspension with adjustable anti-roll bars and dampers. Again, tossing aside simplicity, the engine features three separate modes, the ABS has 10 different settings, and the traction control can be tweaked in 12 different ways.

There's much more than meets the eye from a few simple burnouts, but nonetheless, it's good to see the Italian-based firm's $2.71 million supercar in action. Now, we can't wait to see more of the company's other supercar, the Arrow.