2018 Jeep Wrangler priced from $28,190





Jeep Wrangler faithful will face an uptick in pricing for the new JL-series off-road SUV.

Due in showrooms early next year, the new Wrangler has been priced from $28,190 in 2-door Sport trimmings, up from $25,090 for the previous JK model. Note, Jeep will continue to sell the JK Wrangler alongside the new model for 2018.

Part of the reason for the bump in pricing is a higher destination charge, registering at $1,195. This is among the highest destination charges for a vehicle from a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand. The highest is actually the $2,495 that was charged for Dodge Vipers.

Occasionally, a higher starting price means more content baked in, but that's also not the case for the new Wrangler. Power locks and windows, keyless entry, and air conditioning still remain extra for buyers looking at the most affordable way to get behind the wheel of the JL-series model. The base powertrain is a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 is available and brings 270 hp and 295 lb-ft.

Moving up the trim hierarchy, a 2-door Rubicon will start at $38,190, which includes a swath of upgraded off-road credentials. An off-road-ready suspension, larger Dana 44 axles with electronic locking differentials, 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, and an upgraded transfer case are among the extra goodies.

For those looking for more functionality, the 4-door Wrangler Unlimited starts at $31,690 in Sport trimmings. Pricing for a 4-door Rubicon starts at $41,690 and includes the same off-road gear as the 2-door model. The sweet spot may be the 4-door Wrangler Sahara, which boasts power features, 18-inch wheels, painted fender flares, and an upgraded audio system for $38,540.

Jeep needs the Wrangler to be a smashing success, so it will be interesting to see if a price increase dampers sales on the brand's most iconic model.