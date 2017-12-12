Ford acknowledges Focus RS coolant consumption issue





2016 Ford Focus RS by Hennessey Performance Enlarge Photo

After many horror stories from owners, Ford admitted early production units of the Focus RS model's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine suffer from a coolant consumption problem. The issue produces misfires and white smoke before the engine reaches its optimal operating temperature.

Autocar reported on Monday that Ford is "working on a repair for all customers." The statement hints that all Focus RS owners may be included in whatever Ford deems the solution. A spokesperson told the outlet customers should visit their dealership if symptoms of coolant consumption arise for a repair under warranty. The problem has affected some engines with less than 6,000 miles and Ford has already put new engines in some cars.

Although Ford didn't reveal an exact cause, many owners have cast their concerns on forums. Some have surmised the head gasket fails to seal the head and block properly after the block changes shape over multiple heat cycles. Thus, the gasket allows coolant to leak. One owner said a dealership report stated the engine block was "out of tolerance" and the car suffered from a "distorted cylinder head" after the Focus RS began drinking coolant.

The issue affects some 2016 and 2017 model year cars. Thus far Ford has not provided information on the possibility of a recall for the issue.

