Confirmed: 2019 Toyota Avalon–and its headlight–at upcoming Detroit auto show

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Toyota Avalon teaser Enlarge Photo

Toyota shined some light Friday on what it will show at the 2018 Detroit auto show in January. But not much light: it's the new 2019 Avalon.

While everyone was hoping (Eds note: dreaming?) would be the new Supra, those dreams evaporated into thin air Wednesday when news broke that the Supra simply "isn't quite ready yet."

Toyota's confirmation that the new 2019 Avalon will be unveiled in January in Detroit was accompanied with a single teaser image. While dark and shadowy, it gives us a good indication of where the Avalon is going.

We can see an aggressive bumper (perhaps this is a sport model?), headlights that feature new Y-bone daytime running lights, and a sculpted hood.

The most interesting part of this image is the aggressive front bumper with side ducting that could be for cooling. Though, given this is an Avalon, it's probably more "show" than "go" with that cooling idea.

Toyota clearly has intentions for younger buyers than the current Avalon, which is to say, the living. We remember when thhe Avalon used to be one of the best-looking vehicles in the Japanese automaker's lineup—one can only hope this brings back that polish.

No other details have been released, but expect power to come from a V-6 paired with an 8-speed automatic or Toyota's hybrid system which pairs an inline-4 with an electric motor, battery pack, and continuously variable transmission. Power will be sent to the front wheels, and all-wheel drive is unlikely to be available. A turbo-4 could be in the cards at some point, but don't count on it at the beginning.

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the 2018 Detroit auto show.