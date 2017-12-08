Polestar 1's difficult assembly process will lead to low production numbers





Polestar 1 Enlarge Photo

Polestar, now its own brand within Volvo Cars Group, unveiled its first production car this past October, the Polestar 1. Although the car possesses a stunning design and impressive performance specs, it won't be a mass-market vehicle, thanks to difficult production processes. The brand plans for just 500 units of production starting in 2019.

Automotive News Europe (subscription required) reported Thursday the low production volumes are due to the car's difficult assembly process, which include mixed materials. You'll remember that the car was first designed as a flagship Volvo coupe. Per the report, the once-Volvo will utilize a shortened version of the S90's steel platform, and from there, the Polestar's carbon-fiber body must be bonded to the steel. It's not exactly easy to bond steel to carbon fiber, especially in such large quantities.

The process will also lend to the car's high price tag of as much as $177,000. However, Polestar will sell the 1 via a subscription-based model. Subscribers may choose from a two- or three-year plan with no down payment and no commitment at the end of the subscription, similar to Care by Volvo. Polestar's service will include extras like phone-as-key technology and on-demand concierge service.

The brand's real production offensive will come with the Polestar 2 in late 2019. The all-electric compact sedan will challenge cars like the Tesla Model 3, and its production process will be far less strenuous. The model will ride on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which already underpins the 2019 Volvo XC40. The Polestar 3 will arrive in 2021 to represent the brand's all-electric SUV offering.