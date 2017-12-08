Audi and Porsche: Formula E pair may have tenuous bond

Audi has been a part of Formula E since the inaugural 2014-2015 season, and now fields its own team. Soon Porsche will enter the field and the two brands will effectively compete against one another in the 2019-2020 season. Rather than outright rival one another, both brands will hold discussions to keep from running into each other in the all-electric motorsport—literally or figuratively. It's cold comfort.

Don't expect both brands to play nice on the track, but Audi Motorsport boss Dieter Gass told Motorsport.com in a report published Thursday that the two will discuss how to "work in a championship together." The two may share technology and engineering to save money in the motorsport, he added.

“It is important at least to set out the rules, at least,” Gass said. “You can save a lot of money if you have some areas of cooperation."

He added both brands will "show their level of technological competence and to win the races." We read: both brands won't field identical racers, and probably won't give each other room.

In the World Endurance Championship, both brands were separate units, which fostered a "very, very strong feeling of competition," Dass said. Neither brand will compete in WEC as they move entirely to Formula E. 

As for where the two may find common ground, it's too soon to know, Daas said.

The 2019/2020 season will usher in 12 teams on the grid, which also includes Mercedes-Benz.

