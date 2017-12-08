2019 Volvo XC40, 2019 Lamborghini Urus, 2020 Porsche Mission E: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Volvo XC40 First Drive Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Volvo XC40; Lamborghini unveiled the new 2019 Urus; and we spotted the 2020 Porsche Mission E. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We had our first seat time in the new 2019 Volvo XC40 and found it to have innovative packaging features, sharp handling, and all the tech a millennial could want. Perhaps most interesting is the Netflix-like subscription model.

Land Rover's future includes plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles, and we received our first brush with that future as we took a spin in the new 2019 Range Rover PHEV. It's a compliance special for the well-heeled.

Ford turned up the heat in the heavy duty truck wars with the 2018 Super Duty's new power ratings of 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque. This trumps the competition from Chevrolet, GMC and Ram by a few torques and horses, but it's a shell game of one-upmanship that will likely continue to play out.

Lamborghini took the wraps off the new 2019 Urus SUV. Based on the same platform as the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, the Urus focuses on being the world's first super SUV, according to the Italian automaker. That means high performance both on- and off-road worthy of the raging bull badge.

The 2020 Porsche Mission E electric car was spotted undergoing cold weather testing. Featuring a fastback roof, 911-esque rear, and 800-volt charging system, it's hard to find fault as the Mission E comes into focus.