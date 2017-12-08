New Jeep 3-row crossover to be badged a Grand Commander?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Jeep 3-row SUV (Yuntu) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Jeep is working on a 3-row crossover SUV that’s tipped to be called a Grand Commander.

The name was discovered by AutoHome (via Motor1) in China’s trademark registry and is a likely bet for the new crossover, which is thought to be a China-only model.

Jeep previewed the crossover with the plug-in hybrid Yuntu concept that debuted in April at the 2017 Shanghai auto show, We’ve since spotted prototypes testing in the wild.

Jeep Yuntu concept car, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

The low approach and departure angles belies the Jeep brand’s off-road credentials, which is why the vehicle is thought to be a China-only proposition.

Underpinning it is a stretched version of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Compact U.S. Wide (CUSW) platform, which is also found in the Cherokee.

Jeep has a different pair of 3-row offerings planned for the United States. The automaker is working on a Wagoneer and super-sized Grand Wagoneer for local sale. They will be based on the body-on-frame platform of the next-generation Ram 1500 pickup truck and are currently expected to arrive in 2019 or the following year.