Volvo XC40 driven, Mercedes GLS spied, Ford EV production shifted: Today’s Car News

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We’ve just driven Volvo’s new XC40 compact crossover SUV. It’s not only one of the best-looking vehicles in the segment, it also has decent handling and plenty of poke. The competition should be worried.

Buyers looking for a much more substantial SUV may want to wait until next year. That’s when we’ll see both BMW and Mercedes-Benz introduce new full-size SUVs. In the case of the latter, we’re looking at a redesigned GLS.

Ford will start production of an electric SUV with 300 miles of range in 2020. The vehicle was originally planned to be built in Michigan but will now call Mexico home. The reason is to free up the Michigan plant for self-driving cars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Volvo XC40 first drive review: fountains of hope, and crossover SUV potential

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots

Ford to build electric SUV in Mexico instead of Michigan

2018 Volvo XC60 video road test

Ford to team up with Alibaba for online car sales in China

Volkswagen ID electric car production date now set: November 2019

Uber’s Chinese rival Didi to expand to North America

Roundup: All the 2018 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners

Kahn Design building a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet rival

Not just Porsche: Honda wants 15-minute fast charges for electric cars too