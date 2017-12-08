Volvo XC40 driven, Mercedes GLS spied, Ford EV production shifted: Today’s Car News

News
Driven by enthusiasts: the features that make the... SUVs
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
We’ve just driven Volvo’s new XC40 compact crossover SUV. It’s not only one of the best-looking vehicles in the segment, it also has decent handling and plenty of poke. The competition should be worried.
Buyers looking for a much more substantial SUV may want to wait until next year. That’s when we’ll see both BMW and Mercedes-Benz introduce new full-size SUVs. In the case of the latter, we’re looking at a redesigned GLS.
Ford will start production of an electric SUV with 300 miles of range in 2020. The vehicle was originally planned to be built in Michigan but will now call Mexico home. The reason is to free up the Michigan plant for self-driving cars.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Volvo XC40 first drive review: fountains of hope, and crossover SUV potential
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots
Ford to build electric SUV in Mexico instead of Michigan
2018 Volvo XC60 video road test
Ford to team up with Alibaba for online car sales in China
Volkswagen ID electric car production date now set: November 2019
Uber’s Chinese rival Didi to expand to North America
Roundup: All the 2018 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners
Kahn Design building a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet rival
Not just Porsche: Honda wants 15-minute fast charges for electric cars too
Email This Page