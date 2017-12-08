Kahn Design building a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet rival

Dec 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 110 6x6 Double Cab Pickup Soft-Top

Teaser for Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 110 6x6 Double Cab Pickup Soft-Top

Enlarge Photo

Depending on where you live, you’ll soon be able to purchase a Land Rover Defender with a V-8 engine, 6x6 drivetrain, and soft-top roof.

British coachbuilder Kahn Design is taking its imposing Flying Huntsman 110 6x6 Double Cab Pickup and adding a Landaulet-style soft-top out the back.

A single teaser sketch reveals the design of the vehicle which features a roof similar to the one on the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. However, the Kahn is a 6x6 so is substantially bigger than the Maybach. It also looks much more menacing with its black paint and riveted body panels.

Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 110 WB 6x6 Double Cab Pickup concept

Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 110 WB 6x6 Double Cab Pickup concept

Enlarge Photo

Under the hood of the vehicle sits a 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 tuned to deliver 500 horsepower.  Brake and suspension upgrades, plus an increase in vehicle width by almost 6.0 inches complete the engineering overhaul.

Kahn plans to release more details on the vehicle in the coming months. A world debut will likely take place in March at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

Alternatives to the Flying Huntsman 110 6x6 Double Cab Pickup Soft-Top include the aforementioned pickup body style as well as the original SUV body style. Kahn also offers its Defender-based Flying Huntsman models with a regular 4x4 drivetrain.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots
2019 Volvo XC40 first drive review: fountains of hope, and crossover SUV potential 2019 Volvo XC40 first drive review: fountains of hope, and crossover SUV potential
Rinspeed explores plug-and-play chassis with Snap concept Rinspeed explores plug-and-play chassis with Snap concept
2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots 2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.