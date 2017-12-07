Prep your dream SSUV with the Lamborghini Urus configurator

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The horsepower wars rage on, and they have made the leap from supercars to average sporting coupes and sedans. Recently, this quest for more has found a home with the SUVs of the world. Now we have a new name for such a vehicle. You can call it the SSUV, which stands Super Sport Utility Vehicle. You can thank Lamborghini for this designation as it's being applied to the new Urus. Want one of your own? Well, get over to the configurator and prep your dream SSUV.

Why does this SUV earn that extra S It certainly starts with the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine sitting in the nose. That mill produces 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. There's enough power on tap to haul the not-quite-svelte Urus from 0-62 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed is reportedly 190 mph.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Urus will start with a price tag a bit south of $200,000. That puts it below the starting price of the Huracan, and well below that of the far more expensive Aventador. Lamborghini plans on selling 3,500 of these blitzing behemoths annually, effectively doubling its production. If you click that configurator link, you can pretend you're in the market for one and dream up your own Urus.

The configurator lets you choose the paint color, wheels, brake caliper color, and any exterior details you like. For the interior, it offers a choice of leather insert colors, seat patterns, a steering wheel color, and a bevy of options. A host of other options are available on top of that.

Our version? It's wearing Verde Hebe paint, Titanium Matt Nath 22-inch wheels, and green brake calipers. Inside it gets the Sportivo leather in Verde Faunus with the Q-Citura pattern, a black steering wheel (green looked awful), and the two additional settings for the Anima mode selector system.

