The Boring Company publishes map of proposed tunnels

The Boring Company, one of many projects under Elon Musk's watch, has released a map showing where it imagines its first network of tunnels to run, if and when it receives government approval.

The map depicts two major arteries which follow Interstate 405 and 101 in California. It also shows that The Boring Company's proposed tunnels will feature small offshoots running into Santa Monica, Venice, South Bay, Los Angeles International Airport, and Hawthorne, while the main artery will run all the way from Sherman Oaks to Long Beach airport.

The secondary tunnel runs to Dodger Stadium from LAX. As for the red color on the map, The Boring Company noted its intentions to build a proof-of-concept tunnel at the location.

It would run 6.5 miles and verify all systems work as intended. Public use wouldn't start until it is “deemed successful by County government, City government, and The Boring Company.” The routes are merely a concept and do not represent any final decision, however.

Musk proposed the company's solution as a way to alleviate Los Angeles' infamous traffic congestion problems. A car would enter an elevator and then ride a sled through the underground tunnel at speeds up to 125 mph.

The CEO previously said a trip from the Westwood suburbs to LAX would take roughly five minutes. The drive normally takes an hour with traffic. Bikes and other pedestrians would use the same elevator and then enter pods to be transported to various destinations as well.

Previously, Musk said he received "verbal approval" to build a Hyperloop through New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. Hyperloop was never a project under Musk's belt, but he recently converged The Boring Company and Hyperloop to build its own system. As for other Hyperloop projects, Virgin made a sizable investment into Hyperloop One, a leading hyperloop project. The transportation method would move riders at speeds up to 800 mph, but a full-scale test last year was limited to 125 mph.