Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle adds safety tech

Dec 6, 2017
While the police work to keep us safe, automakers are interested in the safety of the officers. General Motors has announced a slate of new safety features for its updated 2018 Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, and all of them work together to make daily driving duty a potentially safer task. It's surprising that many of these are being offered on a PPV for the first time, but it's good to hear that they've made their way into the vehicles.

Police departments ordering the 2018 Tahoe PPV will now be able to choose the Enhanced Driver Assist package. It comes with low-speed forward automatic braking, forward collision alert, and active lane control with lane departure warning. That means the Tahoe is actively working to avoid (or reduce the speed of) forward collisions. It also works to keep itself in its lane and alert the officer should he or she start to drift a bit. Additional safety tech is offered in the driver's seat, which vibrates in the direction of an unseen nearby object that could pose a danger. The package also comes with power adjustable pedals.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, vehicles equipped with forward collision warning see 27 percent fewer rear-end crashes as reported to the police. Add in automatic braking and that figure drops to 50 percent. Seeing as police officers spend a lot of their days in their vehicles, these safety systems should make for a better working environment, especially when you consider just how much multi-tasking an officer is required to do.  

