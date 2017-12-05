Paul McCartney’s DB5 tops Bonhams’ celebrity sales celebration

Follow Joel Add to circle



1964 Aston Martin DB5 Enlarge Photo

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 formerly owned by Paul McCartney sold for $1,811,994 Saturday at Bonhams’ Bond Street Sale, where a Radford-modified 1966 Mini Cooper S formerly owned by Ringo Starr brought $137,768.

“Supercars and Superstars” was the theme for the auction, which also featured two cars formerly owned by Elton John. A 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud used as the wedding car for Madonna’s wedding to Guy Ritchie also was on the docket.

1966 Mini Cooper S Enlarge Photo

For the day, 20 cars were sold for more than $9.875 million.

The ex-McCartney DB5 was the top sale at the auction, during which Aston Martin’s claimed three of the four highest prices. Second was a 1965 DB5 Vantage saloon that sold for $1,118,170, and fourth was a 1962 DB4 “Series V” sports saloon at $695,843.

Yet another Aston Martin, a much more recent 2004 DB7 Zagato coupe, also was among the top-10 sales at $484,679.

In addition to the two vehicles formerly owned by members of the Beatles, a 1959 Bentley S1 Continental and a 1960 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur, both formerly owned by Elton John, sold for $493,792 and $243,349, respectively. Prices reported include buyer’s fees.

1960 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Enlarge Photo

Top 10 sales, Bonhams’ Bond Street Sale 2017

1964 Aston Martin DB5, $1,345,500

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage, $1,118,170

1929 Bentley 4 1/2-liter ‘Le Mans Replica,’ $756,175

1962 Aston Martin DB4 ‘Series V,’ $695,843

1937 Alvis 4.3-liter ‘Short Chassis’ tourer, $680,760

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona,’ $629,585

1959 Bentley S1 Continental, $493,792

2004 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato coupe, $484,679

c. 1966 Ford RS2000 Evolution Group B, $379,097

1960 Jaguar XK150 3.8-liter S coupe, $250,891

(Prices include buyer’s fees.)

1965 DB5 Vantage Enlarge Photo

Bonhams concludes its 2017 collector car auction schedule with another sale Wednesday in England, where its Olympia sale features classic British marques including a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 that has been used as a daily driver for the last three decades, a 1929 Invicta 4 1/2-liter tourer owned by the same family for 88 years, and a 1966 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III originally purchased by the Malaysian royal family and featured in the 2010 movie London Boulevard, and a 1936 Rolls-Royce Phantom III touring limousine that was Gen. Bernard Montgomery’s World War II staff cars and hosted Winston Churchill, Dwight Eisenhower and King George VI.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.