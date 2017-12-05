Lexus LF-1 Limitless crossover concept teased ahead of Detroit debut





Lexus has something to show us, and it's coming to the Detroit auto show next month. Wearing the LF-1 Limitless name, the concept promises a "striking" new design and the brand believes it will carve a new genre in luxury crossovers.

The teaser, published on Tuesday, reveals a sweeping LED taillight with a sculpted, yet curvy look. We also spy what's likely a fully digital gauge cluster inside, too.

The LF-1 Limitless could come off the rear-drive-based GA-L platform used for the Lexus LS sedan and LC coupe. That would make it a premium platform and put the LF-1 clearly above the RX in the model lineup, both in size and luxury.

It's also possible that the LF-1 Limitless concept may preview a successor to the LX. The Lexus LX has long been a Toyota Land Cruiser in Lexus duds without much merit to justify its nearly $90,000 price tag. However, the LX is clearly a body-on-frame SUV on a decades-old platform, and every one Lexus sells at this point has to be almost pure profit. Lexus calls the LF-1 Limitless a crossover, which implies a car-based unibody structure.

Lexus didn't give away any additional details but did note the CALTY design studio in Southern California created the new concept. Notably, CALTY also penned the FT-1 sports car concept, which previews a new Toyota Supra, or whatever name will grace the car.

We doubt Lexus will move away from its love it or hate spindle grille, but it may look more at home on this forthcoming concept than the LX. We only have to wait a few weeks to see what Lexus has in store because the Detroit auto show is scheduled for mid January.