Mercedes GLE Spied, Rimac supercar teased, electric Land Rover confirmed: Today’s Car News

News
Plug-in hybrid Porsche 911 likely for 2023 Sports Cars
33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz’s GLE is about to be redesigned and we’ve got some spy shots of the new SUV. It debuts next year, as a 2019 model.
Rimac has released the first photo of its follow-up to the Concept_One. There’s a family resemblance between the two electric supercars, though the new model will be wilder in almost every conceivable way.
Land Rover’s design boss has confirmed that a fully electric model is in the works at the British brand. It will utilize the skateboard-style platform of the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video
Rimac's next electric supercar teased ahead of 2018 Geneva motor show
Electric Land Rover based on Jaguar I-Pace platform coming
Winter tires are smart thinking
Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team reveals 2018 livery
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid video road test
Jeep boss Manley: Plug-in hybrid was always planned for Wrangler
US NAFTA demands “not viable” according to Mexican Economy Minister
Mercedes reveals interior of next-gen Sprinter
Startup Byton: electric cars aren't the innovation; connectivity, personal tech features are
Email This Page