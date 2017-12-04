Mercedes GLE Spied, Rimac supercar teased, electric Land Rover confirmed: Today’s Car News

Dec 4, 2017
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz’s GLE is about to be redesigned and we’ve got some spy shots of the new SUV. It debuts next year, as a 2019 model.

Rimac has released the first photo of its follow-up to the Concept_One. There’s a family resemblance between the two electric supercars, though the new model will be wilder in almost every conceivable way.

Land Rover’s design boss has confirmed that a fully electric model is in the works at the British brand. It will utilize the skateboard-style platform of the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

Rimac's next electric supercar teased ahead of 2018 Geneva motor show

Electric Land Rover based on Jaguar I-Pace platform coming

Winter tires are smart thinking

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team reveals 2018 livery

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid video road test

Jeep boss Manley: Plug-in hybrid was always planned for Wrangler

US NAFTA demands “not viable” according to Mexican Economy Minister

Mercedes reveals interior of next-gen Sprinter

Startup Byton: electric cars aren't the innovation; connectivity, personal tech features are

