Mercedes reveals interior of next-gen Sprinter

Dec 4, 2017
Teaser for next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van

Mercedes-Benz on Monday revealed the interior of its new Sprinter debuting in February 2018.

The design has trodden down a high-tech path, which Mercedes says will lead to simpler fleet controlling and optimized communications between fleet manager and driver. Key to this is new levels of connectivity and new telematic systems that will be offered.

The technology doesn’t end there, though. Numerous electronic driving aids will be available, along with a fully electric model, the eSprinter, confirmed for a launch in 2019.

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Externally, the design of the new Sprinter seems to follow the motif of 2016’s Vision Van concept. Our own spy shots of prototypes also provide a good indication of what’s to come. Overall, it's a more streamlined and fluid appearance than the current van's frumpier looks.

The other big news surrounding the Sprinter is Mercedes’ new Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant. Sprinters sold in the United States will be built at the all-new facility. Currently, due to the chicken tax, Mercedes assembles the vans in Germany, then disassembles them for shipment to the U.S. where they are reassembled at a soon-to-be-defunct South Carolina facility.

The major details, such as the rest of the powertrains and additional body styles, haven't been discussed yet, but Mercedes says the range of variants will be considerably extended. Expect more information to arrive in the lead up to the February debut.

