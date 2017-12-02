This Week’s Top Photos: the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show edition

Dec 2, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet’s new Corvette ZR1 was a showstopper. After all, it's the fastest, most powerful Corvette in the nameplate’s history, with its new LT5 V-8 spitting out 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque, or enough to see it hit 212 mph. However, we can’t help but feel the car is overshadowed somewhat by the oft-rumored mid-engine Corvette.

Aria FXE concept, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Aria FXE concept, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Speaking of mid-engine Corvettes, a company specializing in building concepts and other one-offs has revealed a hybrid supercar that originally started out life as a mid-engine Corvette tribute car celebrating the work of late General Motors designer Ed Taylor. The car has 1,150 hp on tap and will see production if demand is sufficient.

Saleen S1, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Saleen S1, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Saleen had a mid-engine car of its own, the new S1. Packing a 450-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4, aluminum central tub, carbon fiber body, and rear-wheel drive, the S1 certainly means business. Oh, and Saleen plans to built it in China.

2019 Infiniti QX50, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Infiniti QX50, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Infiniti unveiled a replacement for its aging QX50. The new design is hardly a surprise as Infiniti previewed the look with a series of concepts. What’s much more interesting is the technology the vehicle is packing.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Enlarge Photo

Also debuting this week was a new generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS. It’s the first model to feature the next step in the evolution of Mercedes’ “sensual purity” design philosophy, and it looks seriously good in the metal.

2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2017 Los Angeles auto show

2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2017 Los Angeles auto show

Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here, and even if it’s the worst-kept secret, it’s still everything we hoped for—and more. The looks haven’t changed. The interior feels like it can still be dipped in mud. And just look at it: just climb a friggin mountain in it already.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Aston Martin Vantage, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin revealed a new generation of the Vantage. It’s the second model in Aston Martin’s Second Century plan, which calls for seven new cars over seven years, and it's probably the most important. The previous Vantage is the best-selling model in Aston Martin’s history, and no doubt the company has even higher hopes for this new one.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Lincoln Nautilus, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Lincoln’s finally ditching its confusing alphanumeric naming strategy. While we’ve seen Lincoln use classic names like Continental and Navigator already, it’s also introducing some new ones. At the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, we saw the company unveil the Nautilus mid-size crossover. It's actually an update of the MKX but looks and feels a lot more substantial.

2019 Lincoln MKC, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Lincoln MKC, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Also on Lincoln’s stand was an updated MKC. The most obvious change is the new grille that looks like it's lifted straight off the Navigator.

2019 Volvo XC40, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Volvo XC40, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

A new rival for the MKC was also revealed at the show: the Volvo XC40. It's a rugged-looking compact crossover based on Volvo’s next-generation compact platform. It’s also the first car available via Care by Volvo subscription. The XC40 starts at $600 per month with a 2-year subscription, with the monthly rate covering insurance, servicing, and maintenance costs. Basically, you’re only extra costs are for gas and registration.

There was much, much more in L.A. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Cadillac celebrates 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title with special V-Series models Cadillac celebrates 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title with special V-Series models
2019 Aston Martin Vantage debuts with bold look, raucous V-8 2019 Aston Martin Vantage debuts with bold look, raucous V-8
Here’s what you may have missed at the 2017 LA Auto Show Here’s what you may have missed at the 2017 LA Auto Show
Mopar shows off two customized 2018 Jeep Wranglers Mopar shows off two customized 2018 Jeep Wranglers
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.