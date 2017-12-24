Watch a VW Beetle engine be rebuilt in 6 minutes

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Wouldn't it be nice to have a proper work space in which you could wrench on your pride and joy? To have the tools and the time to do so is a wonderful luxury to be enjoyed whenever possible.

Perhaps you're short on one of those things. It's most likely going to be the time aspect of it all. Fortunately, the good folks at Hagerty have the time to spend wrenching on cars, and they also have the time to share it all with us. Just as they've done in the past, the Hagerty mechanics has set their cameras to "Time Lapse" and captured a bit of engine rebuilding magic. The star of the show this time around is a flat 4-cylinder engine plucked from the rear end of an old Volkswagen Beetle.

Watching a video like this makes it seem as if an engine rebuild is an incredibly easy task. If you have the time, tools, space, and a little bit of patience, it's certainly not terribly difficult. It is, however, far more time consuming than this video might have you believing. You're not going to complete such a task in six minutes.

Regardless, it's a mesmerizing process to watch. An engine is stripped down to its most basic bits before the process is reversed and a fresh mill is waiting on the other end of all the hard work. Even if you don't have an entire engine to play with at the moment, you may want to go find something upon which you can set your wrenches. Maybe that carburetor could use a good tune up?

Set forth with your tools and start putting them to good use. If you get frustrated, come back and watch this video again for more inspiration to get back out there.