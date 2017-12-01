2019 Lincoln Nautilus, 2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2019 Mercedes CLS: The Week In Reverse

Dec 1, 2017
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Lincoln introduced the new 2019 Nautilus; Jeep finally spilled the beans on the new 2018 Wrangler; and Mercedes-Benz pulled the wraps of the new 2019 CLS. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Lincoln didn't just update the MKX for its mid-cycle refresh. No, it set sail on a new course with a new name for the model: Nautilus. It also updated the powertrain lineup and gave the mid-size SUV a fresh family face.

Saleen's back with a new sports car called the S1. Packing a 450-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4, carbon fiber body, aluminum central tub, and rear-wheel drive, the new car means business. Oh, and Saleen plans to built it China.

Jeep finally told us everything about the new 2018 JL Wrangler. From the "donut doors" to the plug-in hybrid model coming for 2020, the new JL Wrangler is full of surprises sure to delight enthusiasts and general consumers alike.

Subaru finally introduced what its loyal following has been asking for: a 3-row family-oriented crossover SUV. The 2019 Subaru Ascent will square off with competitors like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander when it starts sales next year, and it's bringing a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 and symmetrical all-wheel-drive system to the fight.

Mercedes-Benz finally unveiled the third-generation of its 4-door coupe: the 2019 CLS. With an exterior featuring the latest design direction for the German automaker, plus a stunning interior, the 2019 CLS is sure to turn heads when it hits the road next year.

