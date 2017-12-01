Here’s what you may have missed at the 2017 LA Auto Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The dust is just starting to settle on the floors of the Los Angeles convention center after two whirlwind days of media days at the city’s annual auto show.

All the press conferences are in the books, and we’re guessing by now you’ve probably had your fill of new cars and concepts to see you through to the end of the year... at least until January's North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

But there’s so much more to soak in at an auto show which you really can only enjoy if you’re walking the halls yourself. To give you a taste, our photographer Nathan Leach-Proffer did his best to capture some of the interesting and also unusual sights you might find if you're headed to the convention center this weekend.

The show opens to the public Friday and there's no shortage of muscle, style, and eco-friendliness. Just make sure to stop and take in the details when you can.

