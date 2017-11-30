Half of Porsche sales will be electrified cars by 2025





2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

The Volkswagen brand grabs a lot of the headlines surrounding VW Group's electrification plans, but Porsche will also help lead the way forward. In fact, Porsche is so confident in its electrified future that it believes half of its total sales will encompass plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles by 2025.

Porsche currently offers six plug-in hybrid models that include the Panamera, Panamera Sport Turismo, and Cayenne. In an interview with our sister site, Green Car Reports at the Los Angeles auto show, Klaus Zellner, president and CEO of the company's North American operations, highlighted the importance of the company's E-Hybrid models and said they have attracted more new customers to the brand than any other model. The E-Hybrid buyers are interested in the latest technology.

Zellner added that 70-75 percent of the electrified models sold by 2025 will likely be plug-in hybrids, but battery-electric cars will take over "in our lifetime." Porsche plans to kick off the revolution with the production version of its Mission E concept car, slated for debut in 2020. The all-electric Porsche may even spawn other electric grand tourers from Audi and Bentley.

Porsche will support the production Mission E with an ultra-fast charging network. The brand previously installed its first 800-volt, 350-kilowatt charging station in Germany earlier this year. The station will charge a car's battery pack to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes. The brand will install the 350-kilowatt fast-charging stations at all Porsche dealerships across North America. Porsche electric cars will also be supported by VW Group's Electrify America plan, which will invest $2 billion in electric car education and electric charging stations across the country. VW Group is eying destination chargers as well, at places such as hotels and restaurants where Porsche customers might spend some time.

For more from LA, see our dedicated hub.