2018 GMC Yukon Denali spawns Ultimate Black Edition

Nov 30, 2017
2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition

GMC’s Yukon Denali has been spiced up with Ultimate Black Edition treatment.

What is this exactly? Well, the Ultimate Black Edition offers all the options available on the Yukon Denali, but with some special extras thrown in to help it stand apart.

The big and burly SUV dons 22-inch wheels finished in black and accented with chrome inserts. It also wears chrome side mirror caps and a polished exhaust tip. Naturally, the vehicle is only offered in black.

The Ultimate Black Edition also comes with the Yukon Denali’s Open Road Package, Enhanced Security Package, and adaptive cruise control system with automatic emergency braking.

It's being offered on 2018 Yukon Denalis and can be ordered with either 2- or 4-wheel-drive configurations. All Yukon Denalis received refreshed styling and trim enhancements, plus a standard 10-speed automatic transmission for 2018.

The standard powertrain across the 2018 Yukon Denali range is a 6.2-liter V-8 good for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition made its debut on Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. It’s where GMC also presented its winter warrior, the Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept, for the first time.

For more of our L.A. Auto Show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

2018 GMC Yukon Denali spawns Ultimate Black Edition
