Shocking: 2020 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric coming

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the automaker announced Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show.

The announcement came with the unveiling of the redesigned 2018 model at the show.

Jeep was scant on details for the new plug-in hybrid system, but the plug-in hybrid will be a separate, electrified version of the off-roader in addition to the 2.0-liter turbo-4, mild hybrid system that has already been announced. That mild-hybrid likely uses a 48-volt system, which provides stop/start operation and mild boost during takeoff.

It's unclear if the plug-in hybrid version will be available nationwide, or if it will be limited to select markets.

If the Wrangler plug-in hybrid follows along the lines of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid system, the battery pack and development will be contracted to a supplier such as LG Chem, which developed the battery pack for the Pacifica Hybrid. Jeep's no stranger to plug-in hybrid systems. In addition to the Pacifica Hybrid, the Yuntu Concept that was unveiled in China reportedly featured the technology.

The plug-in Wrangler's battery pack may be tucked between the frame rails, which may change how the Jeep four-wheel-drive system operates. Keeping the front and rear axles would limit the space for the battery, but maintain the traditional mission of a Wrangler. A through-the-road hybrid system with motors at the wheels, on the other hand, could extend its all-electric range and make more room for batteries.

