Lincoln to launch car subscription program in early 2018

Nov 30, 2017

2019 Lincoln MKC, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

2019 Lincoln MKC, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Lincoln will board the car subscription bandwagon as it announced on Tuesday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show a pilot program that will launch in early 2018.

Lincoln will launch the unnamed subscription program in California. It will include access to a car along with insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, and vehicle pickup, all in a month-to-month plan.

The program will be similar to Ford’s Canvas subscription program that launched in May, Lincoln says, though we should point out that the Ford program is specifically for used vehicles.

In L.A., where we saw a revised MKC and new Nautilus, Lincoln also said it will bring its Personal Driver (previously Chauffeur) program to Dallas, Texas. This program provides a professional driver for Lincoln owners to carry out the driving duties while the owner resides in the back seat. The professional driver can also be tasked with completing errands or fueling up the car while the owner is busy doing other things.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Enlarge Photo

A third and final program announced by Lincoln in L.A. was something called Clear. This program provides a quick and predictable manner for travelers to move through airport security. A dedicated Clear lane allows members to bypass traditional lines with an eye scanner or fingerprint and takes minutes, according to the brand.

Each program, and the forthcoming subscription program, will help Lincoln achieve its goal of "effortless ownership." Perhaps the motif will include "effortless subscribership" in the near future as well.

Volvo also used the L.A. Auto Show to launch a car subscription program. Volvo’s program, called Care by Volvo, is initially for the XC40 only. It starts from $600 per month over two years and includes all costs involved in car ownership apart from gas and local taxes and registration fees.

For more L.A. Auto Show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Hyundai Veloster teased ahead of 2018 Detroit auto show 2019 Hyundai Veloster teased ahead of 2018 Detroit auto show
Care by Volvo subscription service for XC40 starts at $600 per month Care by Volvo subscription service for XC40 starts at $600 per month
2019 Infiniti QX50 video preview 2019 Infiniti QX50 video preview
2018 GMC Yukon Denali spawns Ultimate Black Edition 2018 GMC Yukon Denali spawns Ultimate Black Edition
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.