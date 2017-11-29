Rolls-Royce SUV spied, Lincoln Nautilus revealed, Audi electric cars confirmed: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Lincoln Nautilus Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce is getting close to unveiling its first ever SUV. The latest prototypes have shed a lot of camouflage gear, revealing the true shape of the ultra-luxurious off-roader.

Lincoln’s finally ditching its confusing alphanumeric naming strategy. While we’ve seen Lincoln use classic names like Continental and Navigator already, it’s also introducing some new ones.

Audi has confirmed plans for two electric SUVs to be built in Germany from 2021. These are different to the e-tron and e-tron Sportback that Audi will build in Belgium from next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots and video

2019 Lincoln Nautilus improves on MKX in almost every way

Audi confirms 2 more electric SUVs

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee review

2018 Jeep Wrangler preview

2018 Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid SUV: bigger battery, slight range boost

Alfa Romeo makes F1 return

2018 Kia Optima review

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible drops cover in LA, from $123,995

Are electric airplanes actually a real thing?