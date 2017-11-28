Assembly required: Barons has ’63 Jag E-type restoration project on its docket





Numbers-matching E-type is ready for assembly | Barons photos Enlarge Photo

Remember how much fun you had as a kid building model cars? Well, British auction house Barons has a grown-up do-it-yourself car kit on the docket for its annual Christmas Classic sale taking place December 12 at Sandown Park.

One of the consignments for the auction is a 1963 Jaguar E-type S1 3.8-liter roadster, a restoration project in matching-number pieces that have been stored for more than 20 years. Of course, some assembly is required, but for a pre-auction estimated value of £35,000 to £45,000 ($46,500 to $60,000), the car figures to be a bargain for the right buyer.

Prefer your E-type ready to drive? Barons’ docket includes a 1962 Series 1 fixed-head coupe that’s appeared on the BBC’s Top Gear television show. Estimated value of that one is £130,000 to £150,000 ($173,000 to $200,000).

1961 Frisky Prince believed to be one of only two remaining Enlarge Photo

Also on the docket is a 1961 Frisky Prince three-wheeler, one of only two such vehicles known to still exist, and the other one isn’t even in the UK (it’s in the USA). According to Barons, the car being offered for sale was purchased by the consignor’s father. But just two years later the father became fascinated with a newly purchased Trojan bubble car and the Prince went into storage — for the next 50 years.

After his father’s death, the consignor decided to put the Prince back on the road and was able to work with Cummings Power Generator, which bought out Frisky-builder Petbow, to get the car roadworthy. Pre-sale estimate for the one-family Prince is £13,000 to £16,000 ($17,250 to $21,300).

1934 Alvis Speed needs some work Enlarge Photo

Other highlights of the sale include a one-owner (a female owner), 21,000-mile 1989 Peugeot 205 1.9 GTI; a “carefully restored” 1956 Jensen 541; and a barn-found, Cross and Ellis-bodied 1934 Alvis Speed 20 SB that awaits restoration. Another barn-found offering awaiting restoration is a 1954 Morris Minor 1000.

The docket also includes three 1/8-scale models by Pocher of Italy that Barons says would be delightful under the Christmas tree: a 1934 “Star of India” Rolls-Royce Phantom II Torpedo, a James Bond Aston Martin DB5 (with ejector seat) and a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K with leather seats, working rear brakes, steering and a turning crankshaft.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.