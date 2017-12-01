Rimac to unveil next electric supercar at 2018 Geneva motor show





Rimac Concept_One Enlarge Photo

We already know Rimac's follow-up to the Concept_One electric supercar will boast wild performance specifications, but the Croatian company has its sights on further growth.

In preparation for the next supercar, which will debut next March at the 2018 Geneva motor show, Rimac will open five new retailers in the United States. The new retailers will join Manhattan Motorcars, which currently represents Rimac's only U.S. sales channel.

That’s because the company is looking to build and sell a lot more of the new model than it did for the Concept_One, of which just 10 were built: eight regular cars and two track-focused S ones.

Rimac Concept_One Enlarge Photo

Speaking with Autocar, Rimac Chief Operating Officer Monika Mikac said the new car will have a production run of 100 units, with the company planning to build at least 20 in the first year. She also said there will be an open-top body style for the first time.

Performance will be up on the Concept_One, too, though Mikac says the new car will be comfier. Considering the Concept_One already boasts pretty spectacular performance statistics, the new car could end up rivaling the 2020 Tesla Roadster.

The Concept_One's 4-motor electric powertrain provides 1,088 horsepower, making it capable of topping out at 220 mph and launching from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Topping those figures seems all but certain for Rimac.

2020 Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

Range will be another area of improvement for the new car. The quoted range for the Concept_One is 217 miles, though this depends heavily on how the car is driven.

For comparison, Tesla touts a 1.9-second 0-60 mph time and a top speed of more than 250 mph for the reborn Roadster. The Tesla also has a claimed highway range of 620 miles

It's worth noting Tesla also placed a $200,000 price tag on the new Roadster, while the next Rimac supercar will be quite a bit more expensive. The Concept_One rang in at $980,000, and the next car will be even more expensive.