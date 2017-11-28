Rimac to open 5 new US retailers to distribute next electric supercar





Rimac Concept_One Enlarge Photo

We already know Rimac's follow-up to the Concept_One electric supercar will boast wild performance specifications, but the Croatian company has its sights on further growth. In preparation for the next supercar, which has a working title of "Concept_Two," Rimac will open five new U.S. retailers.

Rimac's first supercar, the Concept_One, boasts pretty spectacular performance statistics, but the next car will push the envelop even further and give the 2020 Tesla Roadster something to worry about. AutoGuide reported last Friday that the next supercar is being built from the ground up. The new retailers will support the unnamed supercar's distribution, though the company will build just 20 of them.

The Concept_One's four-motor electric powertrain provides 1,088 horsepower, making the car capable of topping out at 220 mph and launching from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Topping those figures seems all but certain for Rimac. For comparison, Tesla touts a 1.9-second 0-60 mph time and a top speed of more than 250 mph for the reborn Roadster. It's worth noting Tesla also placed a $200,000 price tag on the new Roadster, while the next Rimac supercar will be quite a bit more expensive. The Concept_One rang in at $980,000; the next car will be even more expensive. By comparison, perhaps the 2020 Roadster will be an electric supercar bargain.

The new retailers will join Manhattan Motorcars, which currently represents Rimac's only U.S. sales channel. Jens Sverdup of Auto Iconica, Rimac’s distributor for the Americas, told AutoGuide the company will name the newly selected retailers in March 2018. Rimac's next car will debut some time next year.