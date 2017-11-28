2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible drops cover in LA, from $123,995

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 unveiled earlier this month in Dubai has now been shown as a convertible.

Chevrolet took the covers off the open-top car on Tuesday at a preview event for this week’s 2017 Los Angeles auto show, where the automaker also confirmed pricing.

The ZR1 coupe will start at a very reasonable $119,995, while the ZR1 Convertible will run you $123,995. Both prices include destination.

The performance and technology introduced on the coupe carry over to the ZR1 Convertible. Under the hood sits the new LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, which delivers a stout 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. All of this is routed to the rear wheels, either via a 7-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic.

Thanks to clever engineering, minimal structural changes were required when lopping off the roof of the coupe. The strength of the aluminum chassis means the only structural changes in the convertible are accommodations for the soft-top roof and repositioned seat belt mounts. And in adding the roof, which can be operated remotely or while driving up to 30 mph, only an additional 60 pounds were added to the curb weight of the car.

As with the coupe, the ZR1 Convertible will be offered with two different aero packages. A Low Wing package means less downforce but also less drag, enabling a top speed of 212 mph. A High Wing package, part of an available ZTK Performance Package, boosts downforce for the track but sees the top speed reduced. The final figure is still over 200 mph, Chevy says.

And regardless of which package you get, you’ll be able to drive the ZR1 from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds or less and cover the quarter mile in the high 10-second range (numbers achieved with the automatic).

Finally, Chevy has confirmed the ZR1 will be offered with a unique exhaust system with four different modes: Stealth, Tour, Sport, and Track. In Track mode, a spring-loaded passive valve closes to allow virtually unrestricted exhaust flow and, we’re told, a very loud noise.

Sales of the 2019 Corvette ZR1 start in the spring of 2018.

We’ll be bringing you more details and live photos direct from the L.A. auto show on Wednesday. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.