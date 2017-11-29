2018 BMW M5 priced from $103,595

A new generation of the M5 goes on sale next spring, one that’s unlike any version of the BMW super sedan we’ve seen before. And BMW has priced the car from $103,595, including destination.

That’s quite the jump on the $95k starting price of the last M5, but with the new model you get an all-wheel-drive system that enables the car to handle all types of weather.

And purists shouldn’t fret since the system, known as M xDrive, has the ability to switch to rear-wheel-drive mode at the push of a button. A transfer case splits the drive torque between the front and rear axles. A rear differential then further splits the drive torque between the rear wheels.

The all-wheel-drive system also helps to boost acceleration by getting more of the engine’s power to the ground instead of being wasted with wheelspin. BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds, which is seriously nuts considering this is a 4,000-pound luxury sedan we’re talking about. The top speed is 189 mph with an available M Driver’s Package.

Beyond the all-wheel-drive system, you also get a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 dishing out 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque; an 8-speed automatic; carbon-ceramic brakes; a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic roof; and a lightweight exhaust system. Not bad at all.

As mentioned, the M5 goes on sale next spring. The first examples to arrive will be special First Edition models equipped with a few unique touches.

