Opel engineers are out testing the next redesigned model post the brand’s sale by General Motors to France’s PSA Group in 2017. The model is the new Mokka X, the current version of which was sold in the United States as the previous-generation Buick Encore.

The Mokka X is one of the most popular models in the subcompact crossover SUV segment. It was introduced in 2012 and Opel is now keen to replace it. The new model is confirmed to arrive on the scene in 2020.

Why the hurry to replace the strong-selling current model? In a previous turnaround strategy announcement for Opel, PSA Group said it planned to transfer the entire portfolio of Opel cars to PSA Group platforms no later than 2024.

The rapid shakeup is due to Opel’s sale agreement made between GM and PSA Group, which blocks Opel from selling vehicles based on GM platforms in markets where GM brands operate. PSA Group also has to pay GM royalties for use of its platforms and powertrains.

Opel GT X Experimental concept

The platform for the new Mokka X will be PSA Group’s CMP (also known as EMP1) design for subcompact and compact cars. The platform, which incorporates electrification technology, made its debut in the DS 3 Crossback and could be used for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, now that PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are merging.

Judging by our spy shots, the new Mokka X will feature radically different styling to its predecessor. It will likely mimic the design of Opel's GT X Experimental concept unveiled in 2018 as a preview of new styling themes for Opel.

There’s no word on what powertrains will be offered, but you can count on the range including turbocharged inline-4s in both gasoline and diesel flavors. An electric option may also be offered at some point.

The redesigned Mokka X is one of eight redesigned or updated models Opel will introduce by the end of 2020. Others we know of include updated Astra and Insignia models, as well as a redesigned Corsa. At the same time Opel has dropped low-volume sellers like the Adam, Cascada and Karl. We saw the Cascada on sale here as a Buick.