2019 Aston Martin Vantage almost sold out for first production year





2019 Aston Martin Vantage Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is days old, but that hasn't stopped customers from snapping up nearly all of the car's allocated production. Over the past few days, Aston Martin shopped its luxurious sports car to private customers and 80 percent of them have purchased, Bloomberg reported last week.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer let the small detail slip in an interview and said the first customers will receive their cars early next year. Although production is nearly sold out for the first model year, he did not discuss production volumes. It can only mean good news for the British automaker. Sales have risen 65 percent through 2017, and the 2019 Vantage will likely ensure strong sales figures into 2018.

The current Vantage is Aston Martin's most popular car in the company's history, and the latest redesign focuses heavily on luxury and performance. Under the hood sits a familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine sourced from partner Mercedes-AMG, with specific tuning by Aston Martin, good for 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Power heads to the rear wheels exclusively via an 8-speed automatic transmission. On the design front, buyers will be the final judge on its appearance, which trades some of the old car's elegance for what the automaker calls a "predatory" look inspired by the Vulcan. Judging by the rate of sales, buyers have no issue ponying up at least $150,000 to own one.

