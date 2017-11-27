2019 Aston Martin Vantage almost sold out for first production year

Nov 27, 2017

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is days old, but that hasn't stopped customers from snapping up nearly all of the car's allocated production. Over the past few days, Aston Martin shopped its luxurious sports car to private customers and 80 percent of them have purchased, Bloomberg reported last week.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer let the small detail slip in an interview and said the first customers will receive their cars early next year.  Although production is nearly sold out for the first model year, he did not discuss production volumes. It can only mean good news for the British automaker. Sales have risen 65 percent through 2017, and the 2019 Vantage will likely ensure strong sales figures into 2018.

The current Vantage is Aston Martin's most popular car in the company's history, and the latest redesign focuses heavily on luxury and performance. Under the hood sits a familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine sourced from partner Mercedes-AMG, with specific tuning by Aston Martin, good for 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Power heads to the rear wheels exclusively via an 8-speed automatic transmission. On the design front, buyers will be the final judge on its appearance, which trades some of the old car's elegance for what the automaker calls a "predatory" look inspired by the Vulcan. Judging by the rate of sales, buyers have no issue ponying up at least $150,000 to own one.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots 2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots
BMW to build battery lab BMW to build battery lab
2006 Ford GT with 10.8 miles on the clock heads to auction 2006 Ford GT with 10.8 miles on the clock heads to auction
Tesla Semi could start as low as $150,000 Tesla Semi could start as low as $150,000
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.