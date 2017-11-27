Concept car builder to unveil sports car at LA Auto Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Aria FXE concept debuting at 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

A company that specializes in building concept cars for the major automakers as well as other limited production vehicles will unveil its own concept at this week’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The company is California’s Aria Group which plans to celebrate its 21st anniversary by unveiling the FXE concept.

No details have been released apart from the teaser shot above, though there’s mounting speculation the concept is simply an updated version of Aria’s Fast Eddy concept unveiled in 2016.

Aria Fast Eddy concept Enlarge Photo

The Fast Eddy was a mid-engined Corvette unveiled to celebrate the work of late General Motors designer Ed Taylor, the father of Aria co-founder Charles Taylor. Comparing it with the car in the teaser reveals a number of similarities. In fact, the only discernible differences are the new rear and missing Corvette flags badging.

Aria, which is based in Irvine, California, provides design, engineering and manufacturing services for numerous firms, including automakers such as Honda, Kia, Mazda and Tesla. Just some of the dozens of concepts the company has built over the years include the Kia GT4 Stinger, Lincoln C and Mazda Furai.

We’ll have all the details on the company’s new FXE concept soon as the L.A. Auto Show is scheduled to get underway on November 29. To learn about some of the other cars set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.