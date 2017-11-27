2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots

Nov 27, 2017
2020 Audi RS 7 test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A test mule for the Audi Sport version of the recently revealed second-generation A7 has been spotted.

Yes, you’re looking at the gestation of a new RS 7 sledgehammer.

The current model is one of the most potent sedans on the market and this new one's set to lift the bar even higher.

2020 Audi RS 7 test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Audi RS 7 test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

As we're only at the initial test mule stage, Audi Sport engineers are still using a modified A7 body shell to fit the RS 7 upgrades. For example, the fender extensions are necessary for the new car’s widened track.

We can also see the tester is wearing huge wheels. You’ll notice they barely fit the wheel arches. And inside each is housed some massive brake discs.

The final clue this is the RS 7 is the signature Audi Sport-style oval exhaust tips at the rear.

2019 Audi A7

2019 Audi A7

As with the current RS 7, the new one should be offered in standard and RS 7 Performance guises.

The standard model is expected to come with 650 horsepower, up from 605 hp in the current car. This will be generated by the Volkswagen Group’s latest 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

For the RS 7 Performance, it’s thought output could reach as high as 700 hp thanks to the addition of an electric motor. The hybrid system would essentially be the one in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which in the Porsche produces 680 hp from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine supplemented by an electric motor powered by 14-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

The new A7 is due in showrooms next year, as a 2019 model, and arriving alongside it should be a new S7. Expect the RS 7 to arrive roughly one year after its tamer siblings.

