Tesla Roadster acceleration, Ford GT auction, Ariel Nomad: Car News Headlines

2006 Ford GT with 10.8 miles on its odometer - Image via RM Auctions Enlarge Photo

Tesla claims its new Roadster due in 2020 will be able to hit 60 mph from rest in just 1.9 seconds. Engineering Explained is out with a new video detailing how such a feat might be possible.

Fans of the previous generation Ford GT have a chance to pick up an example that’s virtually brand new. A 2006 GT is coming up for sale and its owner has never driven it.

Ariel is renowned for its Atom track car, but the British firm also has an off-roader. Called the Nomad, the mad machine is essentially an Atom that can hit the dirt, and one found its way recently into Jay Leno's Garage.

