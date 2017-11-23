Porsche 911 Turbo spied, Mercedes A-Class interior revealed, Kia Stinger tested: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Kia Stinger GT Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s everyday supercar, the 911 Turbo, will soon be redesigned. A test mule for the next-generation model has just been spotted.

Mercedes-Benz is about to lift the bar for luxury in the compact class very high. In fact, into the stratosphere. The automaker has revealed the interior of its soon to be revealed A-Class, and you can easily tell that many elements have been cribbed from the S-Class flagship.

Kia’s Stinger came close to taking out Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2018 award, and even though it didn’t take home the top gong it certainly shouldn’t be overlooked if you’re in the market for a sport sedan. In fact, it’s a darn good value.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots

Major step up in quality, design for interiors of next-gen Mercedes compacts

2018 Kia Stinger video road test

Troubled Japanese airbag-maker Takata purchased by supplier Key Safety Systems

This Jeep CJ-5 "Brew-ser" sets new standard for all home bars

Dual-voltage electric-car charging cords: plug confusion for 240 volts?

2017 Los Angeles Auto Show preview

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV review

Wheel deal? 2017 Chevy Corvette discounted by up to $9,107

Big Oil will lose grip on global vehicle market in less than 25 years