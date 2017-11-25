2019 Aston Martin Vantage, 2019 Lincoln MKC, Tesla pickup truck: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin’s current Vantage has been in production since 2005. Yes, it really is that old. A successor has just been revealed, however. The new car goes for a more technical look but still contains plenty of beauty, which is exactly what you want from a modern Aston.

The new Vantage has also been shown in race car form. The car replaces the most successful Aston Martin racer of all time, the V8 Vantage GTE, and will serve as the brand's entry in the World Endurance Championship.

Lincoln this week unveiled an updated version of the MKC. The SUV has been a hit for Lincoln, with roughly half of its sales made to customers new to the brand. The tasteful updates to the compact SUV should make it even more popular with buyers.

One budding builder has turned an old Jeep into a bar for his home. It’s built from junk parts, so thankfully no Jeeps were harmed in making it.

Tesla may have shown us the design of its planned pickup truck. This image was one of the sketches done when developing the company’s Semi, though it clearly depicts a pickup and not a semi-trailer truck. Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla’s pickup might be derived from the Semi, so we could be looking at one very big pickup.

This week a Motor Authority reader spotted a prototype for Infiniti’s redesigned QX50, which is set to debut at next week’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Aside from the alluring shape, what's under the hood is much more interesting as the vehicle will be the first powered by Infiniti's variable compression engine.

This Ferrari Formula 1 race car from the 2001 season has set a record price for a modern race car at auction. What makes it so special is the fact it was driven by Michael Schumacher at time when both he and Ferrari were at their prime. The car was piloted to two victories in the 2001 season, one of which was at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It turns out McLaren refurbished some of the prototypes for its P1 hypercar and sold them to customers. There were 14 P1 prototypes, and the fifth is currently up for sale. Code-named XP05 (Experimental Prototype 05), this particular car was designated as a test bed for gearbox calibration and Bosch injection development.