GMC Desert Fox Sierra concept truck is a retro off-roader

Nov 22, 2017

2018 GMC Desert Fox Sierra concept at Dubai Motor Show

The original 1977 GMC Desert Fox Jimmy remains an obscure off-road offering, but GMC brand set out to celebrate its 40th anniversary with what we believe is one of the coolest GMC Sierras in a long time. Enter the GMC Desert Fox Sierra concept. GMC quietly debuted the concept truck at the 2017 Dubai motor show alongside an original 1979 Desert Fox Jimmy sporting the same exterior colors and off-road-inspired design.

Based on the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500, the brand outfitted the truck with multiple throwback cues that recall the original. Most notable are the graphics and exterior hue, which takes this truck back to the late 1970s with a tan exterior and selective desert-esque tones that start at the hood and end at the taillights. For vintage off-road enthusiasts, it doesn't get more retro than this.

1979 GMC Desert Fox Jimmy

1979 GMC Desert Fox Jimmy

Built to tackle any terrain, the truck features a desert-tuned suspension and custom full under-body armor. Also included are a handful of GMC accessories and prototype off-road parts. From the GMC performance parts catalog come the performance exhaust, sport bar, and LED roof lights. Parts GMC hasn't confirmed for production include off-road front and rear bumpers, Baja style fenders, desert terrain tires, beadlock wheels, and a front recovery winch.

In a world full of midnight edition blacked-out trucks from the factory, the Desert Fox Sierra concept is a breath of fresh air. Build it, GMC.

