Lamborghini Urus, McLaren 720S GT3, Porsche Panamera: Car News Headlines

News
2018 Kia Stinger video road test Sports Cars
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Porsche Panamera TurboEnlarge Photo
Lamborghini’s Urus could end up rewriting the rule book on just how fast an SUV can be. It’s so fast in fact that it has surfaced ahead of its official reveal.
McLaren’s Super Series models traditionally form the basis of the automaker’s GT racing program, so naturally the latest entry to the Super Series range of models, the 720S, will have to don its racing shoes. Two 720S race cars have already been confirmed, a GT3-spec car and another for a new one-make series.
If you’re keen on large luxury sedans but don’t like feeling like you’re somebody’s driver, Porsche’s Panamera is one of your best options. The latest version looks like a sleek sports car even though it’s actually bigger than the previous-generation Panamera.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Lamborghini Urus accidentally revealed in Corsa mode video
McLaren to launch one-make racing series in 2018, new 720S GT3 race car in 2019
2018 Porsche Panamera video road test
2018 Volkswagen Atlas vs. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Compare Cars
2020 Karma Revero spy shots
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: further thoughts on 50 mpg after 1,200 miles
2019 Hyundai fuel cell SUV spy shots
2018 Acura RLX review
A McLaren P1 Experimental Prototype is for sale
Will Toyota Prius Prime outsell Chevy Volt this year?
Email This Page