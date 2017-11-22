Lamborghini Urus, McLaren 720S GT3, Porsche Panamera: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini’s Urus could end up rewriting the rule book on just how fast an SUV can be. It’s so fast in fact that it has surfaced ahead of its official reveal.

McLaren’s Super Series models traditionally form the basis of the automaker’s GT racing program, so naturally the latest entry to the Super Series range of models, the 720S, will have to don its racing shoes. Two 720S race cars have already been confirmed, a GT3-spec car and another for a new one-make series.

If you’re keen on large luxury sedans but don’t like feeling like you’re somebody’s driver, Porsche’s Panamera is one of your best options. The latest version looks like a sleek sports car even though it’s actually bigger than the previous-generation Panamera.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

