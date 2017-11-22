2020 Karma Revero spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



After bowing out of production in 2012, the Fisker Karma extended-range electric sedan, whose design really was too good to waste, was revived last year by the new company Karma, which rebadged the stylish sedan a Revero.

Karma is a new electric car brand from Chinese parts supplier Wanxiang. After Wanxiang bought the rights to the Fisker Karma in 2014, Karma set about implementing numerous updates to turn the sedan into a Revero, including moving production to a new plant in Moreno Valley, California.

What Karma didn’t do was implement any visual updates to really distinguish the Revero from the failed Fisker version. Now it appears Karma is out to rectify the issue.

The company has been spotted testing concealed Revero prototypes, suggesting that an update is in the works. We can expect the usual tweaks to the lights and fascias at both ends. The interior should also be revamped, though the cramped feeling will probably be there until Karma introduces a redesigned model.

Karma also didn’t do much to the powertrain when developing the Revero. It’s still the Chevrolet Volt-derived extended-range electric setup where a 2.0-liter inline-4 sourced from General Motors is used to charge up the car’s 21.4-kilowatt-hour battery when running low. Unlike the Volt, though, the Revero’s battery powers two electric motors delivering a combined output of approximately 403 horsepower.

It’s not clear what changes will be taking place regarding the powertrain, but they better be substantial should Karma want any success against the new wave of electric cars being launched soon by the major automakers.

Look for the updated Karma Revero to go on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model.