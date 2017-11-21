GMC is ready to conquer winter with the Sierra All Mountain concept

Follow Joel Add to circle



Winter is coming, and GMC is more prepared than ever as it introduced the Sierra All Mountain concept on Tuesday just before we all kick back for a Thanksgiving feast.

Based upon the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali crew cab with four-wheel drive, the All Mountain concept adds tank-like tracks from Mattracks to blast through the snow and other inhospitable terrain.

The All Mountain concept also features bodyside graphics; wheel well and underbody LED lights; snowboard racks and other accessories by Thule; an amplifier and dual pod speaker setup from Thule; a RIGID E-Series 30-inch light bar; and a soft roll-up tonneau cover from Advantage.

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept Enlarge Photo

Powering the concept is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine producing 445 horsepower and a monstrous 910 pound-feet of torque. All the power is sent to the tracks via an Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission.

While a similar GMC Sierra All Mountain concept based on the Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X will be on display next week at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, this 2500HD Denali-based truck will spend the winter season on display in Vail at Vail Resorts, Inc. No, it won't be used to groom the slopes.